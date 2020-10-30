Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Regions Financial by 126.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Regions Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 233,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Regions Financial by 46.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 74,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 23,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

