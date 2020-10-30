Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

