Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,520,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,290,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 571,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 173,905 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,340,000 after acquiring an additional 554,698 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,157 shares of company stock worth $336,782. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

