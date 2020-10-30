BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BayCom in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCML. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BayCom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

BayCom stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.89. BayCom has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BayCom by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BayCom by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BayCom by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BayCom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BayCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

