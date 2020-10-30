Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €73.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAYN. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.38 ($86.32).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN opened at €40.79 ($47.98) on Wednesday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a one year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.81.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.