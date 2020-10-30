BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 1,733 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 6,236.4% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $347,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 32.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $223,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $215,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,008.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $926,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,940,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $314.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.