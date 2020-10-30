BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average of $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

