BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 31,569 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,569 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.