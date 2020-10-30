BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 339 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $324,083.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,083.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $63.08 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

