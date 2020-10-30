BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,790,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $686.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,890 shares of company stock valued at $18,931,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

