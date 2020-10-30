BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -194.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

