BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

