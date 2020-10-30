BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after acquiring an additional 725,486 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,051,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 601.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after buying an additional 233,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $136.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. UBS Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.81.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

