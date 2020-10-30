BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after buying an additional 209,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after acquiring an additional 223,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $108.63 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

