BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 122 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $211,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gartner by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 121.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Gartner by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $187,561.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,627,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $118.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average is $123.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

