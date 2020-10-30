BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 163 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 108.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 108.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONE opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

