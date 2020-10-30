BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 1,984 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,210,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after purchasing an additional 248,244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Relx by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Relx by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

