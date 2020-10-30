BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 2,566 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.55.

Workday stock opened at $217.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.07 and its 200-day moving average is $188.52. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

