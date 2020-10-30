BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 302 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $434,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $154,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,091.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,998. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.