BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 38 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $568.03 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $592.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $535.24 and its 200 day moving average is $489.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

