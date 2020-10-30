BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 5,165 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 296,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

