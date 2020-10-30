BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 896 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of ENB opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

