BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.59 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

