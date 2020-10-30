BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 79,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 20,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

