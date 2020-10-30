BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

NYSE BLK opened at $602.33 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $666.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $587.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.