BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

ROG opened at $102.98 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.49.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

