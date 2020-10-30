BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,842,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $136,048,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $292.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

