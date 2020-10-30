BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

EL stock opened at $223.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $235.84. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.35 and its 200 day moving average is $198.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $874,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,620 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

