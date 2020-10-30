BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

WDFC stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,832 shares of company stock worth $1,102,406. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

