BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

