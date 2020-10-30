BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $76.65 on Friday. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Corelogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Corelogic’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

