BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

