BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 74.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 49.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

CMI stock opened at $217.44 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $231.35. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

