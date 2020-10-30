BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $226.47 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

