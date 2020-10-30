BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 202.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,159,000 after buying an additional 699,987 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 196.2% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 240.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $652,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $132.55 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

