BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,416.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $106.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.47.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

