BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 58.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 476.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $158.48 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

