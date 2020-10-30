BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.05% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SITE opened at $124.47 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $137.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.89.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,788,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,961,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,460 in the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

