BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 412,257 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,697,000 after purchasing an additional 188,481 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $325.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

