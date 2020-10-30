BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,652,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 329,859 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

CTSH stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,959. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

