BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NIKE by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in NIKE by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $205,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.