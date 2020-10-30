BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 178,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 33,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $132.75 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

