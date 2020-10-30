BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 56,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

