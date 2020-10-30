BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in eBay by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after acquiring an additional 211,194 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in eBay by 3,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $711,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

EBAY stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

