BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

