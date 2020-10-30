BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 150.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,712 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $85,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,354,000 after purchasing an additional 829,318 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 423.8% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 916,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,826,000 after purchasing an additional 741,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $59,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

