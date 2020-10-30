BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $587,000 Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 172,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kraton by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1,741.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 808,633 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 54.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 153,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRA shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

