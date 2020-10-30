BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $645,000 Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 136.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 815.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 372.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.60. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $460,351.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,861,563.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $19,909,486.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,012,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 908,228 shares of company stock worth $25,924,842. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.