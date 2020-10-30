BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,956,000 after acquiring an additional 670,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215,358 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 116,766 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,202,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $388.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $245.00 and a one year high of $404.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.82.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

