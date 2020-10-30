BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $677,000 Stake in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 14.3% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 69.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 255,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 95.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $922.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15. National Bank Holdings Corp has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $37.43.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

